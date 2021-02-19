Firefighters battle extended-stay hotel fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A blaze broke out at the Extended Studio Hotel late Thursday.
It’s located on East River Place, near Fortification Street and I-55.
Thankfully, firefighters say no one was hurt in the fire, but one of the guests had to get out, quickly.
“Me and my wife were coming back to our room and we come around the corner and seen the fire department and JPD and we pulled up,” Austin Sutton said. “We actually seen the smoke. It was pretty big. I mean, it stayed on the second floor for what I saw but I seen flames sticking at least six, seven foot out of the top of the ceiling.”
No word yet on how much damage the fire caused or how many people are displaced.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.