Car flipped, tree toppled onto power lines after crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A tree flipped upside down and somehow fell on its head atop a power line in Jackson.
The wreck happened on State Street near Broadmoor around 8:45 a.m. Friday, according to a viewer/camera operator, who did not want to be identified.
In the video, you can hear a woman trying to explain what she witnessed during the crash.
You can also see the tree blocking both lanes of traffic in that area of State Street, still lined with thick ice on the sides of the road.
WLBT is awaiting word on the details of the crash and if anyone was injured.
