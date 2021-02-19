Bill would ban twice impeached presidents from being buried at Arlington

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill cosponsored by 13 U.S. House Democrats would not allow any president who has been impeached twice to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.
The No Glory for Hate Act, introduced by Rep. Linda Sanchez of California, would also mandate that no federal funds could be used to create or display any monument, symbol or statue that commemorates any former president that has been twice impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives.
The move is seemingly directed at former President Donald Trump, who is the only president in U.S. history to be impeached twice by the U.S. House. He was acquitted by the Senate in both instances.
In addition to this, if passed, the bill bars federal funds to be used to “name, designate, or redesignate a Federal building or Federal land after, or in commemoration of” a president who has been impeached twice.
Read the entire bill below:
