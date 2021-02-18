Woman follows ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend to Jackson, shoots ex in the chest

Woman follows ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend to Jackson, shoots ex in the chest
February 17, 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, it occurred around 4:30 on Highway 80 near Whiting Road.

Yolan Lee was inside of a gray Dodge Dart with his girlfriend, Tikia Striblen, when his ex-girlfriend, Kiajuana Levy, who had followed them from Clinton, shot into his vehicle.

Lee was shot in the chest during the shooting and was soon transported to a local hospital.

His condition is currently unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.

