Woman follows ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend to Jackson, shoots ex in the chest

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, it occurred around 4:30 on Highway 80 near Whiting Road.
Yolan Lee was inside of a gray Dodge Dart with his girlfriend, Tikia Striblen, when his ex-girlfriend, Kiajuana Levy, who had followed them from Clinton, shot into his vehicle.
Lee was shot in the chest during the shooting and was soon transported to a local hospital.
His condition is currently unknown.
This is an ongoing investigation.
