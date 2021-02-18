MUST SEE: Huge tree topples power line, slows traffic on N. State Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A huge tree at a home on North State Street is taking up one woman’s front yard and blocking one lane of traffic.
The homeowner, who did not want to be identified said she woke up to the sound of a loud crash, only to see this giant tree had fallen outside her home.
The worst of the storm is over, but cold weather and freezing rain continue to threaten roads and power lines across Central Mississippi.
There are no reports of any injuries.
WLBT is awaiting word from Entergy on how many homes are affected by this downed tree and will power will be restored.
