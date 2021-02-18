Vicksburg mayor lifts curfew, urges caution

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs is lifting the curfew put in place during the winter storm, but is urging people to exercise caution when they’re out and about.
“Please exercise every possible precaution when traveling,” he said. “Please do not move traffic cones or barricades and be aware of ice, downed power lines and other debris on the streets.
“Please stay home unless its an absolute emergency.”
Winter storms blew across Mississippi earlier this week, causing many streets to ice over. Several roads were closed in Vicksburg as a result of the freezing rain, sleet and sub-freezing temperatures.
Flaggs temporarily lifted the curfew Wednesday to allow people to go shopping for essentials, like food and medicine.
Even with improving conditions, Vicksburg City Hall and Warren County offices will remain closed through Friday, Feb. 19. The Vicksburg Board of Aldermen meeting previously set for Friday will now be held Monday, Feb. 22 at 12 noon.
Flaggs made the decision after speaking with Warren County Board of Supervisors President Jeff Holland and Warren County Emergency Management Director John Elfer. City aldermen also were consulted.
Essential county and city employees, including public works and public safety, must continue to report to work.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.