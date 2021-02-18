Rankin Co. woman killed by sword, deputies say

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County deputies arrested a man after they found a woman who has been stabbed and killed.
Deputies were called to a home on Shady Hill Drive in Star on Wednesday where Joseph Kersh was complaining of leg and foot pain.
After entering the home, deputies saw the woman dead on the floor with a sword next to her body.
They then took the 65-year-old Kersh into custody, taking him to the hospital first before going to Rankin County Jail.
Kersh is charged with murder.
