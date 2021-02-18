Post office temporarily suspends service for multiple ZIP Code areas in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily suspended operations at post offices within the three-digit ZIP Code areas beginning with 386, 387, 388 and 389,
There will be no retail service, mail delivery or drop off services in those areas, according to a USPS news release.
Post offices, however, will be reopen in the following ZIP areas: 369, 390, 391, 392, 393, 394, 395, 396 and 397.
The Jackson Bulk Entry Mail Unit, located at 401 E. South St., will be open Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
