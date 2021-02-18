Online misinformation causes Vicksburg’s water pressure to go down

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Online misinformation regarding Vicksburg’s water system has caused water pressure in the city to go down.
According to Mayor Flaggs, misinformation about the water plant “failing” caused many Vicksburg residents to “load up on water.”
This overload on the system then caused pressure to go down.
Flaggs and other official are now on the scene and say the water system will be restarted to get pressure back up.
The mayor hopes to have normal water pressure in the city soon.
