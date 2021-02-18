Most COVID-19 vaccination sites to remain closed Thursday, appointments rescheduled

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Continued winter weather conditions will mean state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites will remain closed Thursday.
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has announced that almost all drive-through sites will be closed Feb. 18, with the exceptions of ones in Jones, Forrest, Harrison and Jackson counties.
Appointments have been rescheduled for individuals expected to receive shots Thursday. Those individuals will be notified of their new appointment via phone, text or email.
Meanwhile, all COVID-19 drive-through testing sites and most county health department offices will be closed Thursday.
Health departments, WIC centers and other offices in these counties will be open Feb. 18:
- Forrest
- George
- Greene
- Hancock
- Harrison
- Jackson
- Jones
- Lamar
- Pearl River
- Perry
- Stone
- Wayne
Health department, WIC centers and offices in these counties will open at 10 a.m. Feb. 18:
- Clarke
- Covington
- Jasper
- Jefferson Davis
- Lawrence
- Marion
