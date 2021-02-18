Mississippians continue to slip and slide on icy interstates. Some are still stuck there.

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Motorists around the metro continue to slip and slide on icy interstates.
Numerous accidents and slow downs were reported on I-20 East. Icy conditions there put traffic at a crawl Wednesday and in other parts it was a complete standstill.
Master Sgt. Kervin Stewart of the Mississippi Highway Patrol said, “As far as east of Jackson on I-20 near the Newton Scott County line Scott County area, traffic is still backed up due to numerous vehicles being stopped because of the conditions. So we’re in the process of getting that route cleared. Also in the Jackson metro-area especially with this rain coming down.”
George Durgin and his family were stuck on the interstate for 9 hours overnight. Their drive to Dallas through the deep south interrupted by a deep freeze.
“We were very fortunate to make sure that we got our gas tank above a quarter tank and when we stop last night we were just at half a tank,” said Durgin.
Durgin and his family had enough food to survive the night.
George Durgin said, “The state troopers, they came by maybe four times and talked to us to make sure we were okay and in the aftermath there’s still quite a few trucks that are propped on the side of the road.”
They will stay the night in Jackson Wednesday - trading a cold car for a warm bed. The Highway Patrol says they worked several wrecks Wednesday.
They’re saying impatient drivers are getting in ice covered lanes to pass other cars and losing it.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.