MDOT: I-20 W past Gallatin all lanes blocked

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State transportation officials are urging drivers to stay home Thursday, citing poor road conditions brought about the week’s winter storms.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is urging residents to stay home, saying some roads are still covered in black ice, while others have been blocked by debris related to the week’s storms.
Delays are expected along these roadways:
- I-20 westbound past Gallatin Street Exit 45A (Hinds Co.) all lanes blocked - disabled vehicle
- I-55 at I-220 South Exit 104 (Madison Co.) all northbound lanes blocked - crash, expect delays
- I-20 ramp to I-55 North Exit 46 (Rankin Co.) eastbound exit ramp blocked - crash
- I-20 eastbound past U.S. 80/Lake/Lawrence Exit 100 (Newton Co.) - debris
- I-20 eastbound before Norrell Road Exit 31 (Hinds Co.) - right lane blocked
- I-55 south before State Park Road Exit 150 (Holmes Co.) - debris
- I-20 westbound at MS 27 South/Utica Exit 5B (Warren Co.) - falling trees blocking road
- I-20 westbound past Bovina/Tiffintown Road Exit 11 (Warren Co.) - falling trees
- I-55 South frontage road at Elton Road (Hinds Co.) - ice on road, use caution
- I-55 at Northside Drive Exit 100 (Hinds Co.) - CLEARED
- U.S. 51 between MS 550 and Old Wesson Road (Lincoln Co.) - debris in road, delays in all directions
- MS 550 between I-55 and Harvey Drive (Lincoln Co.) - trees blocking roads, all directions
- I-55 between Bogue Chitto Road Exit 30 and Mt. Zion Road Exit 48 (Lincoln Co.) - dangerous conditions, all directions
- U.S. 49 between W. Broadway St. and U.S. 49W (Yazoo County) - traffic signals out due to power outage
- North State Street near Northside Dr. - tree down on power lines, lanes blocked
These roads remained closed Feb. 18:
- MS 43 between Natchez Trace Pkwy. and Safe Harbor Cir. (Madison Co.) - ice on road, closed in all directions
- MS 35 between MS 18 and Scott County line (Smith Co.) - ice on roads, closed in all directions
- MS 540 between U.S. 49 and MS 541 (Simpson Co.) - ice on roads, closed in all directions
- MS 28 between MS 43 and MS 13 (Simpson Co.) - ice on roads, closed in all directions
- U.S. 98 between MS 184 and I-55 (Franklin Co.) ice on roads, closed in all directions
- U.S. 61 southbound ramp to Sgt. Prentiss Dr./U.S. 61 (Adams Co.) ice on roads
