Power outages reach 173,000 homes Thursday, see the latest numbers now

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The winter blast has left an unprecedented number of Mississippians without power Thursday.
In the wee hours of the morning Thursday, Entergy reported over 100,000 people statewide had no power.
The number fell later into the morning, then climbed back up to 173,000 homes at one point, without the basic necessity.
Earlier in the week, Entergy urged people to conserve energy or face rolling blackouts.
Late Tuesday, the company’s fears became real as several periodic outages had to be implemented to prevent an extended power outage that could seriously affect the reliability of the grid.
WLBT will continue to dig into what’s happening with the state’s power source and when it’s expected to be over.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.