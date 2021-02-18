Jackson to reschedule COVID-19 vaccination day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is rescheduling a COVID-19 vaccination day originally slated for Saturday.
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the event was being canceled, in part, because of the city’s current water situation. He said the Mississippi State Department of Health’s website also was down, which was being used to log patient appointments.
Lumumba said appointments are not being accepted and the phone numbers for the event will be reopened when the city is again accepting appointments.
The city was expected to give out about 2,000 vaccines that day, and had set up the event to help vaccinate seniors and other high-risk individuals who were unable to get to a drive-through vaccination site.
The event was to be held at the Jackson Convention Complex.
WLBT will let you know when a new date has been set.
