‘Good Neighbors’ group being formed to block gates in Woodland Hills

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new neighborhood group is being formed to fight public access gates in Woodland Hills.
Organizers recently announced the formation of the Woodland Hills Good Neighbors Association.
The group hopes to represent home and property owners in the “Greater Woodland Hills” area and is being formed to thwart any future efforts by another neighborhood association to install gates there.
The announcement represents yet another chapter in the long-running debate surrounding public access gates. The city’s ordinance has been changed multiple times in the last decade based on concerns and recommendations from residents.
Meanwhile, several neighborhood disputes had erupted in neighborhoods across Jackson as a result of various plans to install the devices.
Recently, Woodland Hills Conservation Association, had proposed putting in gates at its Ridge Drive and Glenway Drive entrances.
However, WHCA pulled its application earlier this week. The decision was not related to the formation of the Good Neighbors group.
Organizer Stan Flint says even with the gating application pulled, Good Neighbors is needed to prevent any future gating attempts by WHCA.
“The petitioners stated in news reports that they may try again to divide our neighborhood by seeking approval from the Jackson City Council to erect gates,” a statement from Good Neighbors says.
“To be clear, we have serious concerns about how the effort to obtain permission has been conducted and the potentially negative impacts it will have on our neighborhood.”
Flint, a Belhaven resident, said the group will further give voice to people who have been left out of the gating process so far.
Holly Lange, a WHCA resident, wonders why Flint cares so much about her neighborhood when he doesn’t live there.
WHCA serves an area that includes Ridge Drive, Glenway Drive, Woodland Circle and Woodland Drive.
Good Neighbors would serve the residential area outside of WHCA between Old Canton Road and I-55 North frontage road.
Flint said those homes are also part of Woodland Hills, according to plats.
To be considered for gates, Jackson city ordinance requires applicants to obtain signatures from 65 percent of homeowners in the affected area.
Further, city code does not require gates to be located at a subdivision’s platted entrances, only at the entrances of an area bound by a neighborhood association. WHCA says they met the threshold.
However, Flint said residents who don’t live in the Conservation Association’s coverage area also should have had a say.
He argues that properties outside the gates would be impacted, because they no longer would be considered part of Woodland Hills and that property values could decrease as a result.
Meanwhile, he argues the devices would stop people from driving or walking in the gated area, taking away from quality of life.
“We want to live in a safe, secure, beautiful and prosperous location,” he said. “We also want to be sure that we go about achieving that in a considerate way … and is in the best interest of the entire neighborhood.”
Public access gates do not require a code or a key to enter. Motorists simply must drive up to them and wait for the devices to open. Meanwhile, the city would have required a new pedestrian path to be built beside the gate to accommodate walkers, joggers and the like.
Flint though, counters, saying that bikers and walkers would have to physically open what would be a pedestrian gate blocking that walkway, something he said shouldn’t be required when using a public street.
Good Neighbors raises other concerns as well and argues that WHCA’s petition was outdated and should have to be redone. He said several people who signed no longer live in the gated area.
WHCA has refuted those claims, saying all signatures were from current property owners.
