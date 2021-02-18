Entergy: Rumors of planned power outages around midnight not true

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many in the metro are reportedly receiving false information regarding planned power outages around the state.
The rumors claimed that Entergy would be “shutting down the grid” starting at midnight Wednesday because the power plant is “overheating.”
The message also said that these outages would begin in Terry and head towards Ridgeland.
According to Mara Hartmann with Entergy, this is not true.
Entergy is, however, asking Mississippians to conserve energy due critical power shortages.
“There are no mandated power outages at this time,” Entergy posted on Twitter. “However, there is a potential for mandatory forced outages if the demand does not decrease.”
Entergy says that all outages at this time are due to the storm and not demands on the power grid.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.