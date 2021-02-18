Entergy explains the reasoning behind rolling outages

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Entergy issued another call to customers Wednesday night to conserve power. They say it’s one way to lessen the likelihood of more rolling outages like they had to do Tuesday evening.
Calls for rolling outages aren’t coming directly from Entergy Mississippi. Instead, it’s because they’re part of an organization called MISO, Midcontinent Independent System Operator.
“Our grid joins with the grids and utilities stretching from the Gulf of Mexico all the way to Canada, 15 states,” explained Entergy Mississippi President and CEO Haley Fisackerly. “And MISO is an independent entity. Their responsibility is to ensure grid reliability and stability. They monitor that and they direct us when there’s an imbalance.”
If your house went dark for about an hour Tuesday, that’s why.
“They saw an imbalance and they immediately directed us to shed load,” said Fisackerly.
Here is the explanation for who is impacted in the rolling outage situations.
“We have a software system that can identify the circuits and the number of customers on it,” he noted. “And kinda come up with a load. That way when MISO tells us how much load we have to curtail, we can randomly do it. So instead of just picking somebody, we randomly do it.”
The other Southern states that are part of MISO are in the same boat.
In usual circumstances, there’s a balancing act that allows for supplying power generation to other states across the grid. But this winter weather stretching over so many states is driving up the demand. And they can’t bring power from neighboring utilities right now.
“We’re still in a tough situation. So we’re asking people to please conserve.”
Entergy says any future rolling outages should last no longer than an hour for each customer.
