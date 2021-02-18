Brookhaven storm shelter opens 1 p.m. Thursday

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - Citing severe winter weather and power outages in the area, the Brookhaven Building opens at 1 p.m. Thursday as a storm shelter.
The facility is located at 1154 Beltline Dr., and will open “for anyone who needs a place to stay,” according to the city’s Facebook page.
Individuals are being told to bring necessities with them, such as bottled water and snacks. Only restrooms and chairs will be provided.
Social distancing and masks will be required and pets are not permitted.
