ALERT DAY: cold and cloudy Thursday post-ice storm

THURSDAY: Our ALERT DAY continues for potential ongoing issues across parts of central Mississippi. Downed trees and power lines along with slushy and icy roads will cause for treacherous driving conditions. A scattering of freezing rain, sleet and snow will be possible at times during the day, mainly north of Jackson; but freezing drizzle and fog will be possible elsewhere through mid-day. Highs will struggle to warm a little, if any – staying mainly in the 30s during the day. While we may have some wintry weather, other spots may be able to melt some ice away. Anything that does melt and doesn’t dry up will re-freeze as temperatures drop into the 20s again.