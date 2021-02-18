ALERT DAY: cold and cloudy Thursday post-ice storm

THURSDAY: Our ALERT DAY continues for potential ongoing issues across parts of central Mississippi. Downed trees and power lines along with slushy and icy roads will cause for treacherous driving conditions. A scattering of freezing rain, sleet and snow will be possible at times during the day, mainly north of Jackson; but freezing drizzle and fog will be possible elsewhere through mid-day. Highs will struggle to warm a little, if any – staying mainly in the 30s during the day. While we may have some wintry weather, other spots may be able to melt some ice away. Anything that does melt and doesn’t dry up will re-freeze as temperatures drop into the 20s again.
FRIDAY: Yet another day of cold temperatures and potential for icy spots on the roads. After a cloudier start to your Friday; sunshine will break out, helping to continue the melting process as highs work their way into the upper 30s to near 40. Wet areas will likely ice over again as lows drop into the upper 10s and lower 20s again.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A few patches of black ice may remain into Saturday, but sunshine will bring highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Our gradual warming trend will be stifled by a system moving through late Sunday into Monday that will bring an opportunity for rain showers. By mid-next week, expect highs solidly back in the 60s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.