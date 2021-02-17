Temperatures, transportation issues limiting Jackson’s water treatment efforts

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city officials are facing multiple challenges with its water system, thanks to the recent winter storm.
Public Works Director Charles Williams outlined problems at Wednesday’s special council meeting.
“I can’t tell you when we’ll get the pressure back to where we need it to be,” he said. “It will be an ongoing issue.”
A winter storm ripped across the state earlier this week, bringing with it freezing rain and sleet and dropping temperatures to below freezing. Many roads were frozen over and closed as a result and remained closed Wednesday.
Seeing the incoming weather, the city took steps to fill tanks and shore up the water treatment equipment at the plants, but the efforts fell flat.
“The water temperature at the reservoir is around 48 degrees. When you get to those types of temperatures, you get mechanical issues at the plant, which we have resolved,” he told the council. “The temperature of the water causes the chemicals to do what they’re not supposed to do. We’re having to do a lot of backwashing with the filters and having to (take) additional measures to keep water in the distribution system.”
Meanwhile, the city is facing difficulty in bringing in additional treatment chemicals for the Fewell plant. “We’re trying to get chemicals out of Monticello. We’re working with a driving company, but transportation has been limited,” Williams said.
Director of Constituent Services Keyshia Sanders said she’s experienced similar problems in trying to bring in trucks to help distribute water.
She had hoped to set up some distribution centers to help residents who no longer have water pressure as a result of the crisis.
“I have been in talks with a couple of different companies about providing water ... but because of highway closures, trucks are not able to come in to make deliveries,” she said.
Sanders is now hoping to bring in a tanker truck so the city can at least provide non-potable water to residents for flushing toilets, washing clothes and the like.
Gail Thomas is one of those residents who has lost water.
She called the city for answers, but was not satisfied with what she was told.
“It’s a health issue to not have running water,” she said. “This officials ... don’t seem to know what they’re doing and do not have any customer service to us, the taxpayers who pay them.”
Williams is asking residents to have patience in light of the crisis. “We’re just in some very difficult times because of this weather and we’re trying to get ourselves out of it.”
