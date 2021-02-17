USDA providing winter storm assistance to families, farmers, communities

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture stands ready to provide assistance following the winter storms.
The agency announced on Wednesday that it has several programs designed to provide assistance to rural communities, farmers, ranchers, families and small business owners.
“USDA is committed to getting help to producers and rural Americans impacted by the severe weather in many parts of the country,” said Kevin Shea, acting Secretary of Agriculture. “We want you and your communities to know that USDA stands with you.”
Winter weather has recently ripped across the country, including Mississippi. More extreme winter weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday.
Among programs, individuals are able to apply for emergency nutrition assistance, a program that provides food packages and infant formula to households, shelters and feeding sites in need.
Additionally, farmers who have Federal Crop Insurance are being asked to report weather-related damages within 72 hours of discovery of that damage and then follow up in writing within 15 days.
Programs also are in place to assist producers who have lost livestock, honeybees and trees.
For more information about the programs offered, visit farmers.gov.
