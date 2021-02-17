Truckers, some stuck in Mississippi for days, still waiting to get on the road again

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Public Safety is asking all motorists to stay off the roads unless travel is absolutely necessary. Many tractor trailers are still stranded on interstates.
Along Interstate 20, drivers of 18-wheelers are bracing for the long haul. Many of them have traveled from out of state. Some of the truckers have been stranded since Sunday.
One driver said he came in from Bristol, Tennesse with a load Sunday hoping to beat the winter blast. But even with the head start he still ran into problems and is now just waiting to get moving again.
Dan Provorse said, “I drove down here Sunday to be safe so I wouldn’t be driving in bad weather and then I got stuck here for three days. And so I don’t know.”
James, a driver from Iowa, said, “I’ll have to wait until they get me a tow-truck ‘cause I got stuck. My trailer had got stuck at a customer’s property and I tried and tried to get it out and just couldn’t.”
Other truck drivers are also facing problems.
On I-55 in Pike and Lincoln Counties, the Mississippi Highway Patrol says tractor trailers are losing traction on inclines.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation spread slag in some of the areas to keep drivers moving but stalled tractor trailers have been bringing traffic to a stop.
