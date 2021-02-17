Sisters with Mississippi ties make debut on NBC sitcom

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two sisters with Mississippi ties made their national debut on a NBC sitcom Tuesday night.
Dani and Dannah Lane play the onscreen daughters of Kenan Thompson of Saturday Night Live fame.
Dani and Dannah’s mother is from Terry. They moved from Atlanta to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment after a video featuring the girls went viral three years ago.
The show Kenan features the widowed Dad trying to raise his two outspoken daughters. It also stars Don Johnson who plays their grandfather. You can catch them Tuesday nights at 7:30 on WLBT.
