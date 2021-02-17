Road closures, blocked lanes reported Feb. 17

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Road closures and blocked lanes are being reported across Central Mississippi early Feb. 17.
Authorities are urging people to stay home due to the icy conditions.
Some roads are impassible because of ice, while others are blocked by wrecks, disabled vehicles or other incidents.
Other roads are open, but still treacherous.
“Roads in Brandon are open but in bad shape,” reports the Brandon Police Department. “Some are spinning on flat areas of road and are having trouble regaining traction.
“I-20 is in extremely bad shape. It is recommended that you stay off I-20 if at all possible. If you do decide to use I-20, be prepared for lengthy delays. Wreckers are hard to come by right now and their response times are understandably long.”
One person contacted WLBT saying he, his wife and his dog have been stuck on I-20 westbound for more than 12 hours.
The three were traveling from Maryland to Texas to help their son move, but are currently stuck near Exit 100.
“We have food and water, but only had a half tank of gasoline when traffic stopped over 12 hours ago,” he wrote in an email. “I am a 100% Disabled Veteran and cold is my enemy for breathing. My wife, dog and I have been starting our car every hour to warm up and now down to a quarter tank of gas.”
Meanwhile, MDOT cameras recorded vehicles sliding on the ice as they were taking the Lakeland Drive exit ramp Wednesday morning.
Here are some of the cautions that we know of:
- I-20 East (Rankin Co.) - eastbound lanes blocked from U.S. 49 Exit 47 B and Greenfield Road Exit 54
- I-20 (Rankin) - between MS 468/Pearson Road Exit 48 and MS 13/Puckett Exit 77 (use caution due to ice)
- I-55 North (Jackson) - right Lane blocked at Northside Drive (disabled vehicle)
- Manship Road (Flowood) - closed between Hugh Ward Boulevard and Wirtz Road
- Luckney Road (Flowood) - closed between Lakeland Drive and Wirtz Road
- Grants Ferry Road (Flowood) - closed between Manship and Lakeland
- I-20 ramp (Warren Co.) - ramp to Flowers/Ceres Boulevard Exit 15 (accident)
- U.S. 49 (Simpson Co.) - northbound lanes at MS 13 E blocked (multiple disabled vehicles)
- I-55 (Lincoln Co.) - between Bogue Chitto Road Exit 30 and Mt. Zion Road Exit 48 (use caution due to ice)
- Lakeland Drive exit ramp (Hinds) - I-55 North southbound ramp blocked by disabled vehicle
Source: local authorities, MDOTtraffic.com.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.