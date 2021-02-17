Officials: High chance of black ice all over Jackson metro roadways Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As below-freezing temperatures in the metro linger for a third straight day, snow and ice that melted Tuesday has refrozen in most areas, creating what appear to be gaps in the snow that are actually black ice.
3 On Your Side explored roads in Jackson, Ridgeland and Madison Tuesday to see how passable those roads would be for drivers.
While most major roadways had tire trails visible in the snow and ice that had melted enough to reveal the road underneath, much of that remained wet because of the traffic keeping it from freezing back.
Those deceiving patches of thawing snow made it easier to drive Tuesday, but could be incredibly hazardous Wednesday, Madison Police Capt. Kevin Newman said.
“By getting in that groove with that previous vehicle was or where those other vehicles have been, you’re not on the roadway, you’re on ice, and you still have the potential to slide even in those types of situations,” Newman said.
Newman told 3 On Your Side they’ve been keeping an eye on the roads, too, closing the overpass at Madison Parkway because of the potential for accidents.
Jackson Public Works Director Charles Williams said the Capital City still had several areas that remained slick all day Tuesday.
“We advise all travelers in Jackson to be extremely cautious while driving their early morning commute,” Williams said.
In Pearl, public works crews cleared the Airport Road overpass to let people through, using a snow plow to cut through as much ice as they could.
City spokesperson Greg Flynn says not to take that to mean that the city wants you driving right now or in the near future.
“If you decide to get out and drive around, I hope you got full coverage of insurance on your car. It’s not a liability driving day,” Flynn said. “We don’t know how fast this stuff is gonna melt. Most places. It’s like two inches thick, all around town. So, you know, anybody that tells you that they know for sure [when this will be over], I don’t think they do.”
