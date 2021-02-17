Multiple wrecks reported Tuesday as MDOT describes interstate as ‘a solid sheet of ice’

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Interstate travel on I-20 east has been a problem all day Tuesday due to ice on the roadway.
MDOT crews have been working around the clock to clear the interstate and give drivers some traction.
Morton Police Chief Nicky Crapps said, “Bad as it can be. The road is a solid sheet of ice and the problem we’re having is big trucks are stalling in the middle of the road. They just can’t go on the small inclines. The DOT is over here now trying to put some stuff down to help, but I don’t think it’s gonna help a whole lot. The only thing that’s going to help here is warm temperatures.”
I-20 was shut down for short periods in Brandon and Pearl as numerous wrecks blocked the interstate - speed on icy roads mostly to blame.
Some big rigs stuck or stopping before hills covered in ice. Some drivers like Becky Kiyabu pulled off the road and are staying in hotels until conditions improve.
Becky Kiyabu said, “It was a little alarming so I decide to get off the road and stay at the Red Roof Inn for a few days. It’s been great for me but the only food we have is Waffle House so that’s been every meal my son and I.”
Rankin County emergency crews spread sand on city and county roads and bridges to provide traction. Their hope is that Mother Nature does her part and melt the ice away.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.