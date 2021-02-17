Mississippians venture out in icy conditions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After being indoors, more Mississippians are getting out in the freezing weather to see the ice and snow. They are also grocery shopping after being hunkered down.
“Mississippi is not used to anything like this,” said Tangle Lee.
The cold weather and frozen over streets didn’t stop Tangle Lee and her family from trekking to Corner Market on Fortification Street in the ice and snow to stock up.
”We got tacos and red beans. We are going to eat good.” The Lee family live nears the Jackson grocery store and they admit they weren’t quite prepared for the winter blast to hit Mississippi.
“We don’t do any cooking, we eat out all the time and so we got stuck in, and we had to come to the store and get something to eat.”
”It’s the perfect time.”
Montez Wonsley and his family were prepared for the cold blast but decided to brave the journey to the store to get more groceries and look at the white stuff.
“Just doing some regular day shopping pretty much Friday but you know when you got a family of four you are just restocking to feed more,” said Wonsley.
Wonsley and Lee were joined by many others who decided to get out and not only get their essentials but also a breath of fresh air after being indoors they say to get a first-hand look at the Winter Wonderland in the Capital City is a rare sight an amazing to see.
“Most Mississippians and most Jackson people are not used to this so we are prepared to have fun and get out of it as well,” said Wonsley.
