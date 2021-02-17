Jackson COVID-19 vaccination day set for Feb. 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Weather pending, the city of Jackson will be administering 2,000 COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Jackson Convention Complex.
The event is slated for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day at the downtown location.
Residents will have to go in to receive the shot. The shots can be brought to individuals in their vehicles if they have mobility issues.
To make an appointment, residents must call (601) 446-3778. Phone lines are expected to open at 8 a.m. Thursday.
More details to come.
