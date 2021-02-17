Many local government offices remain closed Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Local government offices across the metro area are to remain closed Wednesday, Feb. 17, due to extreme cold and icy conditions.
Closures include:
- Jackson City Hall, municipal offices (Council meeting still slated for 10 a.m.)
- Hinds County offices, courthouses,
- Ridgeland City Hall (until noon)
- Pearl city offices
- Brandon city offices
- Brandon Municipal Court (Proceedings slated for Feb. 17 postponed until Feb. 24)
- Richland administrative offices, municipal court (Call Thursday to reschedule Wed. court dates)
We will let you know of other city closures when we find out about them.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.