County health departments, COVID-19 vaccination and testing centers closed Wednesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Citing winter weather, most county health departments, WIC centers, COVID-19 testing sites and vaccination centers will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Drive-through vaccination sites are closed as well, except for those in Harrison, Jackson, Forrest and Jones counties.
Those with canceled appointments will automatically be rescheduled for the same time on a different day and will be notified of their new appointments via phone, text or email, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.
MSDH coronavirus testing sites in Calhoun, Copiah and Hinds counties are also closed.
Closures exclude health departments and WIC centers in Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Stone, George, Greene, Perry, Forrest, Lamar, Wayne and Jones counties.
