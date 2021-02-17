City council approves firm to draw up, administer JPD sergeants’ exams

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several acting sergeants in the Jackson Police Department could soon have the opportunity to make their positions permanent.
At its meeting Wednesday, the council approved bringing on Morris & McDaniel, Inc., of Jackson, to develop, implement and administer a sergeants’ examination for the department.
The contract is not to exceed the cost of $54,000.
Chief James Davis said the department has used the firm numerous times to administer sergeants’ and lieutenants’ exams.
Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes asked when JPD would have another lieutenants’ test.
“We have many acting sergeants trying to make them permanent sergeants right now,” Davis said. “In the future we will do lieutenants’ exams.”
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.