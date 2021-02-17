Boil water advisory issued for McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to low water pressure caused by several breaks in their water system, Wednesday, Mayor Quordiniah Lockley announced a boil water advisory across the city.
The city says water should be brought to a rolling boil for one minute for the following: cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks feeding pets, washing dishes and all other consumption.
