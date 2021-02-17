ALERT DAY: Wintry weather likely once again today...

Today and tomorrow are ALERT DAYS as we track our next round of wintry weather... All on top of our already icy road conditions from the first system that brought freezing rain, sleet, & snow to the region at the start of the week. Hazardous road conditions continue and will only worsen through the day & travel is not advised for this reason! Anticipate precipitation coverage to increase into the afternoon hours, with continued precipitation through late tonight. A few lingering areas of wintry weather will even be possible overnight into Thursday.