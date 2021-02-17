ALERT DAY: Wintry weather likely once again today...

Today and tomorrow are ALERT DAYS as we track our next round of wintry weather... All on top of our already icy road conditions from the first system that brought freezing rain, sleet, & snow to the region at the start of the week. Hazardous road conditions continue and will only worsen through the day & travel is not advised for this reason! Anticipate precipitation coverage to increase into the afternoon hours, with continued precipitation through late tonight. A few lingering areas of wintry weather will even be possible overnight into Thursday.
LOWER DELTA: A freezing rain/sleet combination is most likely in this area and could allow for up to 1/2″ of ice accumulations... prolonging icy road impacts and prompting the opportunity for scattered power outages.
NATCHEZ - JACKSON METRO - ATTALA COUNTY: This will be the critical point for temperatures today! For this reason, expect a mix of cold rain, freezing rain, & sleet depending on temperatures as this system moves overhead. 1/10-1/4″ of ice accumulation will be possible in this area.
SOUTHEASTERN COUNTIES: A cold rain is most likely here, but keep in mind that refreezing on the roadways is possible, especially Friday morning!
Temperatures will be on either side of freezing into Thursday and some melting will be possible in this time frame; however, overnight lows in the 20s by Friday morning will allow for another refreeze, thus black ice on the roads once again! Please be careful & stay weather aware the next couple of days as we pass along weather and road condition updates!
Fortunately, a warming trend will take us into the weekend & although the mornings will be cold (and below freezing for many), the afternoon temperatures will get back to the 50s and 60s. More 60s (and sunshine) are on the way for next week as well! Hang on for a few more wintry days before much nicer conditions wrap up our 7-day forecast.
Rachel Coulter
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
