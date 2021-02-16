Woodland Hills withdraws application for public access gates

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Fondren neighborhood has withdrawn its application for public access gates.
Tuesday, the Woodland Hills Conservation Association (WHCA) notified members that it had pulled its application to install gates at its Ridge Drive and Glenway Drive entrances.
The decision comes a little more than three weeks after a community meeting was held to discuss the proposal.
“During the community meeting, many neighbors viewed the updated plans for gates for the first time. For those located closest to the proposed gates, there were some new concerns raised,” the WHCA board of directors said in a statement.
“They asked to visit with the city planning office and members of the board to physically identify where the gates and islands would be located relevant to their properties. In those meetings, it was realized that because of the new fire marshal requirements, the location of the gate and islands at Glenway Drive had to be pushed (farther) back ... than originally drawn.”
WHCA proposed putting gates at both of its main entrances: Ridge Drive, where it split from Wood Dale Drive, and on Glenway at Old Canton Road.
Because of new fire marshal requirements, the Glenway gate would have to be moved back, and would have “impeded” one property owner and would have required that person to give up a significant portion of her property so it could be installed.
Board members said they would not want their own property impeded by a gate, nor did they think it was fair that a property owner would have to give up land to make it happen.
“It is for (these reasons) and not undue pressure from outside our neighborhood that we are withdrawing our current application.”
WHCA had faced pressure to back off of its plans.
At the Jan. 21 meeting, for instance, several residents outside the WHCA coverage area raised concerns that the gates would have divided the neighborhood and lowered property values for homes located outside of them.
About 60 people watched the gathering online.
Planning Director Jordan Hillman said she had received several comments from neighbors worried that the gates would have created a perception of “exclusivity ... that there is an ‘in the gate Woodland Hills’ and an ‘outside the gate Woodland Hills.’”
There was also debate as to to the neighborhood’s borders.
Some believe the neighborhood includes much of the residential area between I-55 frontage road and Old Canton.
However, WHCA only serves homes on Glenway, Ridge, Woodland Circle and Woodland Drive.
City ordinance does not require gates to be located at a subdivision’s platted entrances, only at the entrances of an area bound by a neighborhood association.
Steve Smith, an attorney who represents about 19 homeowners living outside the proposed gated area, said his clients were “every bit as much Woodland Hills” as those living inside WHCA and that they would have voted no on the group’s application had they been asked.
To be considered for gates, neighborhoods must obtain support from 75 percent of property owners “who reside in the proposed gated area,” according to city code.
Smith and others believe the entire neighborhood should be consulted before gates are allowed to go in.
Belhaven consultant Stan Flint cited similar concerns and was working to form a neighborhood association to take in all of Woodland Hills in an effort to combat the gates.
Supporters, though, have long since argued that the gates were not about dividing the neighborhood but adding another element of safety and security.
Unlike private gates, public access gates do not require a key or a code to open. Rather, a driver must simply drive up and wait.
The structures don’t keep people out. Instead, they calm traffic, by requiring motorists to stop and they deter crime by preventing quick in-and-out routes for would-be criminals.
One resident, Jacob Stutzman, said residents could argue over neighborhood boundaries, but could not dispute the fact that there needed to be traffic control on Glenway. Stutzman has a six-year-old and a nine-year-old, and he was worried about their safety outside.
Said Stutzman, “The only group that has offered a solution to the problem has been the one applying for gates.”
