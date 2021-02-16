Vicksburg mayor extends curfew to Wed. to keep drivers off icy roads

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Winter Storm has caused Vickburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. to extend the city’s curfew to Wednesday, February 17, at 12 p.m.
Monday, the mayor implemented the curfew allowing only emergency vehicles, people driving to and from work, and anyone who needs medical attention on the roads.
Emergency crews have reported numerous crashes, many streets and bridges are closed and the bitter cold temps are sticking around causing roads to pose a threat to any driver.
Flaggs issued the following statement:
