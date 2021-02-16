Vicksburg mayor extends curfew to Wed. to keep drivers off icy roads

Vicksburg mayor extends curfew to Wed. to keep drivers off icy roads
Vicksburg mayor extends curfew to Wed. to keep drivers off icy roads (Source: WLBT)
By WLBT Digital | February 16, 2021 at 8:31 AM CST - Updated February 16 at 8:52 AM

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Winter Storm has caused Vickburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. to extend the city’s curfew to Wednesday, February 17, at 12 p.m.

Monday, the mayor implemented the curfew allowing only emergency vehicles, people driving to and from work, and anyone who needs medical attention on the roads.

Emergency crews have reported numerous crashes, many streets and bridges are closed and the bitter cold temps are sticking around causing roads to pose a threat to any driver.

Flaggs issued the following statement:

“We are continuing to see significant danger associated with any travel on the streets of Vicksburg due to the severe winter weather in our area. In the interest of public safety, pursuant to my emergency powers under § 33-15-17 of the Mississippi Code, I am extending Vicksburg’s current curfew to Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 12 p.m. Exceptions to this curfew include all emergency vehicles, persons traveling to or from work, or persons seeking emergency medical attention. The safety of our citizens remains my top priority throughout this severe winter weather event. Our first responders must be able to travel our streets as needed -- implementing this curfew will assist in their efforts. Please stay home and stay safe.”
Vickburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.