Vicksburg mayor extends curfew to Wed. to keep drivers off icy roads

“We are continuing to see significant danger associated with any travel on the streets of Vicksburg due to the severe winter weather in our area. In the interest of public safety, pursuant to my emergency powers under § 33-15-17 of the Mississippi Code, I am extending Vicksburg’s current curfew to Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 12 p.m. Exceptions to this curfew include all emergency vehicles, persons traveling to or from work, or persons seeking emergency medical attention. The safety of our citizens remains my top priority throughout this severe winter weather event. Our first responders must be able to travel our streets as needed -- implementing this curfew will assist in their efforts. Please stay home and stay safe.”

Vickburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr.