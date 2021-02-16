U.S. Postal Service temporarily suspends service in parts of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Neither rain or sleet or snow will stop the U.S. Postal Service from delivering the mail.
But the icy roads apparently will.
USPS announces that it has suspended operations Tuesday, Feb. 16, at post offices in several areas across the state, citing the winter storm.
That includes the stoppage of mail delivery and retail operations, according to a news release.
ZIP Codes impacted include: 369, 386, 387, 388, 389, 390, 391, 392, 393 and 397.
“We apologize for any inconvenience customers may experience but safety of both customers and employees come first,” according to a USPS news release.
Post offices in ZIP Codes beginning with 394 and 395 will continue to operate.
Updates will be provided as they become available.
