As temperatures plunge, MDOT’s efforts to clear roads get harder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With temperatures in the Jackson metro expected to remain below freezing until Wednesday -- and wind chills in the single digits Tuesday morning -- the efforts used by the Mississippi Department of Transportation to clear the state’s major highways and interstates of ice will only get more difficult.
Nearly a week ago, the Mississippi Department of Transportation began saturating those thoroughfares with a mixture of salt, brine and slag, hoping to melt enough ice to keep those roadways clear enough for emergency personnel and essential travel.
With at least another twenty-four hours of below-freezing temperatures ahead, MDOT crews have already begun to see recently-treated areas refreeze in a matter of hours, spokesperson Jas N Smith said.
“We have had crews who have been working overnight shifts and 12-hour shifts, or, you know, the better part of four days now working to try to keep this going,” Smith said. “This is an event where we’ve had below freezing temperatures now for a couple of days that prepped the ground to be cold, that allowed this ice to form and stay on the ground.”
Smith said crews have worked from as far south as Forrest and Lamar counties to the north Mississippi border with Tennessee, using snow plows, salt and other methods to melt the ice and will continue to do so, even as they’re fighting a losing battle with Mother Nature.
“We like to say MDOT crews don’t take snow days. So they’re out there, they’re in it,” Smith said. “They’re trying to make sure that the roads are passable for emergency vehicles, and we try to keep Mississippians as safe as we possibly can.”
At this point, MDOT has only closed a portion of Interstate 20 in Simpson County due to deteriorating conditions.
Smith said if you do have to venture out, please avoid those major roadways whenever possible.
“Try to make it as short a trip as possible. Try to keep it to surface-level streets. Avoid overpasses and bridges as much as you can because those freeze more than anything else,” Smith said.
