Snow and ice can be dangerous in hilly neighborhoods

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We know interstates and overpasses can be dangerous to travel in this ice and snow but even getting to major roadways can be difficult.
Just beyond your driveway can be hazardous if there are steep hills and major inclines.
Belhaven instructor Daniel Shaw won’t be getting behind the wheel to venture out to enjoy the snow on his day off work.
“No thankfully, I can just be hunkered down for the most part or take a leisurely stroll today,” said Shaw. “So yeah obviously it’s nice if you don’t have to go anywhere. So thankfully I don’t”.
But for some essential workers getting to their jobs and facing an uphill climb can be difficult and potentially dangerous.
Neighborhoods with lots of hills can be fun for sledding but not sliding in a vehicle.
Accumulations of ice and snow on inclines can cause tires to spin and leave you stuck in the roadway or on the side of the road waiting for help.
Law enforcement discourages you from attempting to go up a hill in ice and snow.
They suggest you pull over to the side of the road, safely get back down the hill and find an alternate more level route.
