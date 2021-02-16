Silver Alert issued for 27-year-old woman in Hinds Co.

By WLBT Digital | February 15, 2021 at 10:06 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 10:06 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 27-year-old Dorothy Key Hamilton of Jackson, MS, in Hinds County.

She is described as a black female, five feet and eight inches tall, weighing 117 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen Sunday, February 14, 2021, at about 10:00 pm in the 2800 block of Revere Street in Hinds County, wearing a black t-shirt and pink pants.

Family members say Dorothy Key Hamilton suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Dorothy Key Hamilton, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

