Police: Please stop abandoning your car in the middle of the road

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are again stressing that the general public needs to stay off the road if at all possible.
“Now is not the time to redeem your scratch offs or joy ride seeing how pretty the ice looks,” Brandon police wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.
Roads are increasingly becoming more compacted and glazed with ice. Hills too are tough to navigate. It is also hard for cars to stop at intersections because the tires cannot gain traction.
“We are doing what we can but we cannot address it all,” Brandon police said.
Upon realizing that the roads are too much for them, drivers, police say, are now abandoning their vehicles in the middle of the road and are walking away.
“This is not a good thing,” Brandon police stated. If drivers do this, police say the driver will be held responsible for the wrecker bill.
If you have to drive in the snow, you are reminded to go slow and to attempt to drive in the tracks of the car in front of you.
Also leave at least ten seconds between you and the car in front of you in case you need to stop.
