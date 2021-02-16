New group to help promote technology policies in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fostering technology and innovation in the Magnolia State is the focus of a new group being launched by the Mississippi Center for Public Policy.
The group will work to “promote policies that foster technology and innovation within our state ... produce rigorous research to help inform the public policy debate ... and advocate a reform program which will make our state a center of innovation and growth,” a MCPP news release states.
“Our aim is to help ensure that Mississippi has one of the most tech and innovation-friendly policy approaches in the U.S.,” said MCPP CEO Douglas Carswell.
“From rural broadband rollout to our proposal for a so-called ‘sandbox’ bill to facilitate permission less innovation, we have plenty of policy proposals that we will be pushing.”
The division will be headed up by Matthew Nicaud, who will serve as Tech Policy Specialist.
“Technology affects almost every part of our lives,” Nicaud said. “MTI is in a prime position to help inform the debate surrounding new issues. I am excited for what we will accomplish to protect liberty and promote prosperity.”
MCPP is a free-market think tank in Jackson.
