Nearly 150,000 Mississippians without power as winter weather rages on
By WLBT Digital | February 15, 2021 at 12:54 PM CST - Updated February 17 at 9:35 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An ALERT DAY continues through Wednesday as road conditions remain dangerous due to continued winter storms.

Because of the freezing rain experienced Wednesday evening, the number of Mississippians without power now hovers around 150,000.

Most are from Wednesday but some are due to power outages that remain after the ice storm on Monday.

Click here to see the latest Entergy power outages by county, zip code, or even street, and click here for the latest Southern Pine Electric outages.

