Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The coldest weather in years expected overnight tonight. Low temperatures of 10 degrees are expected. If it hits 10, it will be the latest it’s ever been this cold in the Winter season. If it goes below 10 degrees, it will be the coldest temperature in Jackson since 6 degrees in 1989. Flurries this evening will end with minimal accumulation. Wind chills will hover around zero degrees tonight and Tuesday morning and in the teens most of the day. Mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with some breaks of sunshine will allow temperatures to reach near freezing in the afternoon. Another cold night tomorrow night with lows near 20 by Wednesday morning. Highs will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s for the rest of the work week. There may be some rain or snow, Wednesday into Thursday, but temperatures should be above freezing. 60 degree weather and sunshine returns this weekend. Average high this time of year is 61 and the average low is 38. Sunrise is 6:42am and the sunset is 5:48pm.