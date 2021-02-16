MDOT: Several roads closed due to dangerous icy conditions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several roads are being shut down as ice continues to coat streets.
Here are the latest closures from the Mississippi Department of Transportation:
- I-20 East between Pearson Road and Airport Road, both directions
- I-20 between Norris Road (Exit 96) and State Road 15 (Exit 109) in Scott County, both directions
- I-20 between Hwy 61 North (Exit 5A) and the Mississippi River bridge, westbound
- State Road 27 between south frontage road and north frontage road in Warren County, both directions
- Highway 80 between State Road 489 and State Road 15 in Scott County, both directions
- Pearl River Bridge on State Road 44 in Marion County
- Natchez Flyover Bridge in Adams County
- Highway 49 at State Road 13 in Simpson County
