MDOT: Several roads closed due to dangerous icy conditions
Icy roads (Source: WLBT)
By WLBT Digital | February 16, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST - Updated February 16 at 3:43 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several roads are being shut down as ice continues to coat streets.

Here are the latest closures from the Mississippi Department of Transportation:

  • I-20 East between Pearson Road and Airport Road, both directions
  • I-20 between Norris Road (Exit 96) and State Road 15 (Exit 109) in Scott County, both directions
  • I-20 between Hwy 61 North (Exit 5A) and the Mississippi River bridge, westbound
  • State Road 27 between south frontage road and north frontage road in Warren County, both directions
  • Highway 80 between State Road 489 and State Road 15 in Scott County, both directions
  • Pearl River Bridge on State Road 44 in Marion County
  • Natchez Flyover Bridge in Adams County
  • Highway 49 at State Road 13 in Simpson County

