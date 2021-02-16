Boil water notice issued across city of Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Customers across the capital city are experiencing low or no water pressure, due to problems at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.
Jackson city officials say low water pressure is being reported across the city, with homes and businesses in the McDowell Road area, Forest Hills area and Presidential Hills area reporting no pressure.
Tuesday afternoon, city officials issued a boil water notice to everyone in the city. This does not include well water connections.
The measure advises everyone in Jackson to boil their water before using it. It’s unclear when the notice will be lifted.
The drops in water pressure stem from problems at the Curtis Plant.
Even with the precautions taken to protect it, the severe cold weather caused equipment there to freeze up, limiting the amount of water it could produce, Public Works Director Charles Williams said.
“The weather last night really hurt us,” he said. “The systems are just not made for that type of weather.
“You get extreme temperatures and it affects the ability to produce water,” he said. “If there’s a reduction in the production, you’ll see low pressure and in some areas no pressure, depending on elevation.”
Monday night, temperatures fell into the teens, the coldest weather reported in the city in several years.
The city has experienced about four main breaks, which crews are currently working to repair and assess.
It was not known when water pressure would be restored.
