Roads closed, blocked due to icy conditions, wrecks

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - I-20 West from U.S. 61 to the Mississippi River bridge is closed because of multiple accidents.
The road will be closed for at least 3 and a half hours, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).
MDOT has also closed I-20 in all directions between Lake Exit 96 and Newton/Philadelphia Exit 109 due to ice on the roads, according to MDOTtraffic.com.
In Jackson, the right lane along I-20 westbound is blocked due to a disabled vehicle. The wreck is located near the I-220 exit and will take about two hours to be cleared up.
Other areas of concern include:
- I-55 North at Northside Drive Exit 100 - right lane blocked due to disabled vehicle;
- Mississippi 503 between MS 15 and I-20 - closed due to down powerlines;
- And, I-55 from Durant to Winona.
Delays are expected and drivers are being urged to find alternate routes.
