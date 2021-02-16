Hinds Co. teacher finds lesson in the storm after several outages, freezing nights

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An elementary teacher in Hinds County is preparing to head back to her virtual classroom Wednesday after braving three power outages and freezing nights with her family huddled in one room to keep warm.
And she still has a smile on her face.
Gary Road Elementary School teacher Roshunda Black-Mitchell thought Sunday would be normal until she got an alert from Entergy.
“I got a text from my phone about an outage being reported at my address,” Black-Mitchell said.
She came home from church to no electricity, managed to figure out dinner plans, and thankfully power was restored by that evening.
But by Monday, her son had come home from college, her teenage daughter’s school was canceled, many roads and bridges were impassable and their power was knocked out again.
After calling around to several stores, her husband, who has a four-wheel-drive vehicle managed to find a propane tank, but generators were out of stock.
“He said he saw several people sliding off the road and on the shoulder stranded, but by the grace of God he made it back,” she said.
The small tank helped them get through the day, but Monday when temps dipped below freezing, the family felt it and still made the best of it.
“Oh, it got so cold,” she said. “Our son, this 6-foot 9-inch tall boy was in the bed with us, and I immediately had a flashback to when they were babies,” Roshunda Black-Mitchell said.
The Winter storm blew across Central Mississippi like a bully Monday knocking down trees, creating power outages, blanketing roadways causing deadly crashes, and leaving behind freezing rain and bitter cold that’s still sticking around.
Nearly every municipality, business, and school had to close or operate virtually. Entergy advised customers to conserve electricity for fear of periodic blackouts and meteorologists couldn’t find a winter blast that compared to this system since the 1980′s.
And another system will be pushing into the region Wednesday with less of a punch, but still keeping planes on ice and curfews in place in some cities.
“I pray for the elderly out there and homeless people because it’s not a good feeling to be so cold,” she said.
Hinds County schools will be virtual Wednesday which means this educator, an expert in 4-year-old conversations, has a life skill she wants her kids to understand.
“Preparation,” Roshunda Black-Mitchell said. “I’m gonna talk to my kids about preparation because it’s not just about preparing for storms, but I want them to be ready for anything in life.”
