Helping those in the homeless community find a place to stay amid freezing temperatures

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The cold and frigid temperatures can cause problems for a lot of people, especially those in the homeless community.
That’s why a network of shelter providers in the metro are teaming up to ensure no one is left out in the cold.
Stewpot Community Services Inc., Shower Power, the Champion’s Gym, Gateway Rescue Mission, and Why Not Now, are all teaming up and helping people find a safe and warm place during this cold snap.
Stewpot is currently filled to capacity with roughly 60 people indoors escaping the cold weather.
Jill Buckley is the Executive Director of Stewpot Community Services, Inc., and said she stays in communications with others within the network to find available beds for those who need them.
Buckley said they’re going out and finding those who are homeless and need shelter, and bringing them indoors for a warm meal and a warm place to rest.
The executive director said many residents and community members are also donating food, and clothing to help them assist those who are less fortunate.
With the low temps continuing to stick around, Buckley said she’s thankful to be able to help provide a warm bed for those who need it most.
“Most people have welcomed the opportunity to come inside, not everyone has,” said Buckley. “Our goal has been to constantly check back with those people who have chosen to stay outside, and make sure they are still safe, and that if they change their mind, they know that they still have a place to go, but everyone has been incredibly grateful.”
Buckley said so far, the Shelter providers have helped at least 200 people find a warm place to stay during this cold snap.
Three shelters are currently operating at maximum capacity.
Buckley said these efforts will continue as long as these cold temperatures stick around.
If anyone would like to donate items, or if anyone is looking for shelter, you can contact Stewpot Community Services at 601-353-2759.
