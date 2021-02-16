Fire at Jackson apartment complex deemed accidental; Several families displaced

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Guidici Street Tuesday afternoon.
According to Chief Cleotha Sanders, the fire was extinguished safely but several families were displaced as a result of the flames.
Investigators listed the cause of the fire as accidental and that it involved an extension cord.
Multiple units of the apartment complex are now unlivable as a result of fire and smoke damage.
The Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced families.
