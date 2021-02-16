COVID-19 vaccination and testing centers closed Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has announced that all COVID-19 vaccination centers will be closed Tuesday, except for the Coast Coliseum in Harrison County.
The closures come as the state still deals with below-freezing temperatures and icy roads. Tuesday is another Alert Day for the state as road conditions remain treacherous.
All coronavirus testing sites also are closed.
Canceled appointments will be automatically rescheduled at the same time on a later date, the MSDH website states.
Individuals being rescheduled will be notified of their new date by phone, text or email, according to the agency’s website.
Appointments have already been reset for some vaccination centers:
- Thursday, Feb. 18 - Lawrence County
- Saturday, Feb. 20 - Lowndes and Madison counties;
- Sunday, Feb. 21 - Adams, Forrest, Hinds, Jones, Lauderdale, Lee, Neshoba, Pike, Rankin and Washington counties;
- Saturday, Feb. 27 - DeSoto, Lafayette and Leflore counties.
For more information on other MSDH closures, click here.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.